Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tested positive for COVID-19. The Congress leader took to Twitter and said that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home," she tweeted. Vadra also requested those who came in contact with her to take necessary precautions.

