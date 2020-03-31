Navi Mumbai: Three Held with 35 Beer Bottles in Panvel During Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Beer (Image: PTI)

Mumbai, March 31: Three people were arrested with 35 beer bottles on Monday afternoon in Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai during the lockdown in place for novel coronavirus outbreak, police said.

An official identified the accused as Shagir Chotu Khan (29), Shiva Hanumanta Gaudpas (22) and Ubaid Shakoor Sheikh (24), residents of Kurla and Govandi here. Centre Extends Validity of All Vehicle Documents Expiring on February 1 Till June 30, 2020 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India.

"The beer and their car were seized. They were let off after being booked under relevant provisions of the IPC and served notice," said senior inspector Ajay Kumar Landge of Panvel City police station.