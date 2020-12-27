Mumbai, December 27: Similar to most other festivals this year, the New Year's eve 2020 would also be subjected to the curbs imposed in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The festivities have been dampened in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra as the state government has imposed a night curfew till January 5.

To ensure compliance of the order, parties on terraces and boats have been banned, the police told told reporters during a press conference on Saturday. Restaurants and bars have been instructed to down their shutters exactly at 11 pm, failing to which they would face penal action. Times Square New Year’s Eve Will Not Have Public Audience This Year to Prevent Spread of COVID-19, Digital Celebrations to Ring In 2021.

The police, however, clarified that popular attractions in the city would remain open for residents from evening onwards - provided that people visit in a gathering of not more than four members. The police personnel would be deployed to prevent overcrowding.

Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu, Gorai and Madh Island are among the places frequented in large numbers by Mumbaikars on New Year's eve annually.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said around 35,000 cops would be deployed in all parts of the city to ensure adherence to the curbs announced by the government. The police presence would also be aimed at deterring eve-teasers.

The traffic police personnel would also remain on duty to prevent violation of road safety norms. On previous occasions of New Year's eve, a large number of bikers and car drivers are fined for being drunk, and driving in rash and negligent manner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).