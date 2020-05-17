Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Streaming on DD News: Watch Finance Minister’s Speech on 5th and Final Tranche of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Economic Package

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 17: The last tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore Economic Package announcement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to be held at 11 am today. This is going to be her fifth press briefing to share details of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package which was announced by PM Narendra Modi in last week under "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" to jump-start the economy and make country self-reliant. Commercial Mining, FDI Hike in Defence, Space Exploration for Private Sector: What Nirmala Sitharaman Announced in 4th Tranche of Economic Stimulus.

On Saturday, Sitharaman announced structural reforms in 8 sectors - coal, minerals, airspace management, defence production, MROs power distribution companies, space sector and atomic energy. Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 11 Measures For Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries And Beekeeping Under Third Tranche of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Economic Package, Know Details Here.

In her Friday briefing on the stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced Rs 1 lakh crore financial help to fund agriculture infrastructure projects. She also announced that the Essential Commodities Act will be amended to enable better price realisation for farmers.

The second tranche of stimulus package focused on migrant workers, small traders, street vendors, self-employed people and farmers. The first tranche of Atmanirbhar Bharat Financial Package focused on MSMEs, NBFCs, HFCs, MFIs.