Nizamuddin Markaz Event: State Governments Fight to Curb Spread of Coronavirus as Several Attendees at Tablighi Jamaat Congregation Show Symptoms

Coronavirus | Representational Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 1: The government authorities are fighting a logistical nightmare as they try to trace the movement of thousands of people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation end of February and early March. According to a Times of India report, these people after dispersing from the meet travelled to other parts of the country and thus carried the novel coronavirus with them.

The three southern states- Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are trying to track 2,500 people, many of whom had tested positive for coronavirus. So far, eight Muslim attendees are dead, six from Telangana and one each from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In Kashmir, 855 people were being traced and in Tamil Nadu, the state was tracking 1500 people.

According to an ANI tweet, B Sriramulu, Karnataka Health Minister said, "We got information that 62 Indonesian and Malaysian nationals who took part in prayers in Delhi (Markaz) had visited Karnataka as well. We have detected 12 such people and quarantined them. The home department will investigate the case further." Nizamuddin Markaz Event: 24 Tested Positive For Coronavirus, 300 Sent to Hospital, 700 to Quarantine Centres, Says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

On the other hand, 34 people have been traced in Ahmednagar, including 29 foreigners who had attended the Markaz, Out of these 29 foreigners, results of 14 have come and two have tested positive for coronavirus. In addition to this, three people who came in contact with them also tested positive. A total of 185 people from Maharashtra had attended the congregation.

In Chhattisgarh, 105 people were identified who attended the meeting. UP has managed to track 128 of the 157 people who had attended the congregation. A group of 10 men from Phillippines had also attended the congregation in Delhi, and one of them after returning to Mumbai stayed at a mosque in Vashi. He fell ill and was tested positive and died within a week.