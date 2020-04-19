'No Proposal to Cut Pension,' Centre Quashes Rumours Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 19: The Central government on Sunday denied any proposal for reduction of pensions, saying that no action is contemplated by it in this respect.

Instead, the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said that the government is committed for the welfare and well-being of the pensioners. Fact Check: Has Government of India Announced 30 Percent Deduction in Pension of Govt Employees? PIB Debunks Fake News.

The Ministry issued the clarification following rumours came to the notice of the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare that the government is contemplating a reduction or stoppage of pensions in the wake of the current novel coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic scenario, which has become a source of worry for the pensioners.