No Spraying of Disinfectants on Humans or Animals: UP Fire Services DG Issues Guidelines For Sanitisation Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Disinfectant spraying for COVID-19. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Lucknow, April 3: With the death reports of 56 people due to coronavirus confirmed by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, Uttar Pradesh's Director General for Fire Services issued guidelines for sanitisation in the light of COVID-19 outbreak. The senior official restricted the spraying of disinfectants on humans or animals and even barred it from being done inside houses or buildings.

Informing about the lastest updatek, DG for Fire Services RK Vishwakarma said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "No spraying to be done on humans or animals. No spraying to be done inside houses/buildings due to the presence of electrical equipment/wiring there." Adding more, he said, "Photos to be shared with media via WhatsApp, they won't be called unnecessarily. No unnecessary gathering of people to be allowed." Difference Between Calcium Hypochlorite and Sodium Hypochlorite; Know Which is a Safer Disinfectant for Sanitisation During Coronavirus Pandemic?

Here's the tweet:

The guidelines also states - Photos to be shared with media via WhatsApp, they won't be called unnecessarily. No unnecessary gathering of people to be allowed. #Coronavirus https://t.co/1H0ryuKk3u — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that the COVID-19 positive cases have increased to 2,301 in India. These numbers also include 156 cured and discharged, 56 deaths and 1 migrated.

In order to curb the spread of the virus, PM Modi had called for a 21-days nationwide lockdown. People across the country are being constantly urged to stay in their homes and not step out. On Thursday, the global number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, breached the 1-million mark, with over 50,000 deaths in at least 180 countries.