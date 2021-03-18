New Delhi, March 18: The Narendra Modi government is planning to do away with toll booths at highways as the Centre is likely to roll out complete GPS-based toll collection within one year. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari made an announcement in this regard on Thursday in the Lok Sabha. Gadkari said that only 93 percent of people are using FASTag, and the remaining seven percent have not opted for FASTag and are paying double the toll. Mumbai FASTag Fraud: Fraudsters Siphoned Off Rs 20 Crore With 4,300 Fake Refund.

"I want to assure the House that within one year, all physical toll booths in the country will be removed. It means that toll collection will happen via GPS. The money will be collected based on GPS imaging (on vehicles)," the Union Minister said during a question in the Lok Sabha. The government has also ordered a police enquiry for the vehicle which have not opted for FASTag. He added that there are cases of toll thefts and GST invasions if FASTags are not fitted in vehicles. FASTag to Become Mandatory From February 15; Vehicles Passing Through NH Toll Plazas Without FASTag Have to Pay Double Toll Charge.

FASTag became mandatory from February 15, 2021. any vehicle passing through tolls at National Highways have to pay double the toll if they don't have a valid FASTag.The move enables contactless as well as electronic payments at a toll plaza. The electronic payment system at toll plazas was first introduced in 2016. Notably, the government will provide free FASTags for old vehicles, while the new vehicles will have FASTags fitted in them.

