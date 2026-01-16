Noida, January 16: A female B-Pharma student at the Vishveshwarya Group of Institutions (VGI) in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has filed a formal complaint alleging persistent s*xual harassment by a faculty member. The incident, which came to light this week, has sparked protests on campus and led to the registration of an FIR at the Dadri police station. The student claims she was subjected to inappropriate comments and professional intimidation by the accused professor over several months, highlighting ongoing concerns regarding student safety in higher education institutions in the Delhi-NCR region.

Student Claims Intimidation and Harassment

The victim, said to be a fourth-year student of Bachelor of Pharmacy, alleged in her statement that the faculty member - whose name is currently being withheld by police pending further investigation - used his position of authority to harass her. According to the complaint, the harassment began with suggestive remarks but escalated into threats regarding her academic performance and internal assessment marks when she resisted his advances. Greater Noida: Teenage Student Accused of Cheating in Exam With AI Dies by Suicide, Family Alleges Harassment.

B-Pharma Student Claims S*xual Harassment by Faculty Member

A B-Pharma student at Vishveshwarya group of institutions in UP's Noida has alleged she was sexually harassed and assaulted by a college faculty Lalt Ran. When the survivor approached police, she and her batchmates was allegedly threatened by the principal. pic.twitter.com/kVX38wlKFj — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 16, 2026

The student reportedly approached the college administration initially; however, she claimed that the internal grievance cell failed to take immediate action, prompting her to approach the Gautam Budh Nagar police.

Campus Protests and Institutional Response

Following the news of the FIR, a group of students organised a sit-in protest at the main gate of the institution yesterday, January 15, demanding the immediate suspension of the accused professor. Protesting students raised slogans against the administration, alleging a "culture of silence" regarding such complaints.

In a brief statement issued this morning, the Vishveshwarya Group of Institutions management confirmed that an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been constituted to look into the matter. "We have a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment. The faculty member in question has been asked to go on administrative leave until the inquiry is complete," a spokesperson for the institute stated.

Police Action and Legal Status

The Dadri Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), specifically those pertaining to s*xual harassment and criminal intimidation.

FIR Status: Registered at Dadri Police Station.

Evidence: Police are currently reviewing digital evidence, including chat logs and call records provided by the complainant.

Statements: The police have recorded the victim's statement under Section 164 of the CrPC to ensure its admissibility in court. Noida Shocker: Sexually Harassed by Her Uncle, 16-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide; Suspect Held After Gunfight With Police.

Safety Protocols in Noida Colleges

This incident follows a string of similar allegations across various private universities in Noida over the past year. Under the S*xual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, all educational institutions are legally mandated to have a functional Internal Complaints Committee.

However, student activists in the region argue that these committees often lack transparency or student representation, leading victims to seek external legal help. The Gautam Budh Nagar administration recently issued a circular to all private colleges in the district to audit their safety measures and ensure CCTV coverage in all faculty-student interaction zones.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

