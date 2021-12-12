Noida, December 12: In yet another incident of sexual assault, Noida police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl in Noida’s Chhalera village on Friday. As per the police, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Nizamuddin, a resident of Delhi’s Trilokpuri.

“A resident of Chhalera village filed a complaint against Nizamuddin On October 10. The complainant alleged that the accused had visited Noida and lured the girl, following which she fled with the accused, The complainant said that the victim is his daughter from his first wife and the accused is the brother of his second wife,” reported Hindustan Times, quoting SHO Rajeev Kumar as saying. Uttar Pradesh: Two Arrested for Abduction and Rape of Dalit Girl.

As per the reports, the police arrested the accused from his rented apartment in Trikokpuri on Friday. The police also found the victim in the house and was sent for a medical examination. A case was registered against the accused under sections 376, and 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

