Bhubaneswar, November 13: Setting an example for the society, a 63-year-old woman in Odisha's Cuttack city has donated her entire properties around Rs 1 crore to a rickshaw puller. Minati Patnaik has donated her three-storey house at Sutahat area of the city, gold ornaments and all other assets to rickshaw puller Budha Samal. She executed a Will in favour of Budha. The rickshaw puller, who survives with his wife and two sons, has been serving Minati and her family members (who have passed away) for the past 25 years.

Minati, who hailed from Sambalpur had married Krishna Kumar Patnaik, a well-to-do person in Cuttack city. She was living happily with her husband and daughter Komal. "My husband passed away in 2020 while my daughter died in 2021. After that, all these properties have no value for me," Minati said. "When I was shattered and living in grief, none of my relatives stood by me. I was all alone. But, this rickshaw puller and his family were taking care of my health without any expectation," she said. Indian-American Couple Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Donates Rs 1 Crore For Bihar and Jharkhand Healthcare Works.

When Minati's husband and daughter were alive, the rickshaw puller used to serve them also. After their death, Budha and his family devoted themselves to serving the lonely elder. After seeing the dedication, selfless service, and commitment of Samal, the old woman said she has taken the decision. "Now, no one will harass Budha and his family after my death," she further said. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Donates over $1 Billion Worth Ethereum and 'Meme Coins' to India COVID Relief Fund.

The rickshaw puller said he has been serving this family for the past 25 years and had never dreamt of the property. He never carries any other passenger in his rickshaw. "I always made it a point to ensure that my family always looked after Minati after her husband died. We would continue to look after her till she is alive," Budha said.

