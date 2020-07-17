Bhubaneswar, July 17: The Odisha government on Thursday announced a 14-day complete lockdown in four districts including Ganjam, Khorha, Cuttack and Jajpur along with entire Rourkela Municipal Corporation area, from 9 pm on Friday to midnight of July 31, said Asit Tripathy, State Chief Secretary.

Informing about the decision Tripathy said, "State government has decided to impose a 14-day complete lockdown in these four districts and one Municipal Corporation area after considering the ongoing epidemical survey that shows -- two-third of the active and news cases, which accounts for nearly 66 per cent have been reported from these places."

"Aggressive surveillance, testing, contact tracing, isolation and treatment will be done during this period to contain the decease," he added.nAccording to the state government's order, during this lockdown, all shops and commercial establishments, offices and institutions shall remain closed and mobility of people is also restricted, with following exemptions -- central and state government establishments, utilities and essential services, transport, vegetable, food and grocery, economic and other activities.

"All enforcing authorities to note that these strict restrictions fundamentally relate tomovement of people, but not that of goods," the order read. n"Police Commissioner, Collector, ADM, DCP, Sub-Collector, Tahasildar, B.D.O, Municipal Commissioner and Executive Officer of Urban Local Bodies of the above five districts are hereby authorised to take all necessary actions for enforcement and implementation of the aforesaid measures. Local police shall render necessary assistance as and when requisitioned by the aforementioned officers," the order further read.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against in accordance with the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 1BB of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions such as Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, as applicable, Odisha government stated.

Meanwhile, the state health department said Odisha reported 718 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 16,110 out of which 5,124 cases are active. A total of 369,738 tests were conducted in the state till yesterday.