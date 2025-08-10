In a shocking case from Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district, a first-year intermediate student of Dachepalli Government Junior College was allegedly ragged, brutally assaulted, and subjected to electric shocks by a group of seniors. The incident, which recently came to light through a viral video, reportedly occurred inside a hostel. Sources said the accused—all second-year students and minors—along with an outsider, filmed the ragging and threatened to kill the victim. The victim’s parents have lodged a police complaint, and an investigation is underway. Protests erupted across the district as various student associations condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the perpetrators. Authorities have assured a thorough probe into the matter. Ragging Horror at Kottayam Govt Nursing College: Principal, Assistant Professor Suspended in Connection With Case of Brutal Ragging Incident in Students’ Hostel in Kerala.

Andhra Pradesh Ragging Horror (Disturbing Visuals)

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Shocking scenes from Dachepalli Government Junior College under the ‘RedBook’ Minister’s department! 😡 Students are being brutally beaten inside the campus. Even after parents lodged police complaints and begged for action, NOTHING has been done. This is… pic.twitter.com/MGLo4p8eR1 — YSRCP Student Wing (@YSRCPStudtWing) August 10, 2025

Probe Ordered

In AP’s Palnadu, 5 minor 2nd-year students & an outsider allegedly beat a 1st-year boy at Dachepalli Govt Jr College hostel, gave electric shocks & death threats. Probe on under DSP launched. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/EYJuHdeuPJ — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) August 10, 2025

