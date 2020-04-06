Odisha Reports 8 New Cases of Coronavirus, State Toll Rises to 39

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhubaneswar, April 6: Eighteen more coronavirus cases were reported in Odisha on Sunday, taking the state's total cases to 39, officials said. All the cases were detected from capital city Bhubaneswar.

While two cases were reported earlier in the day, 16 cases were confirmed in the evening. Out of 18 cases, 15 new cases detected belong to Bomikhal, said Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner (BMC) Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

Three siblings had tested Covid-19 positive in Bomikhal area earlier. The area has been sealed. Coronavirus Impact: Economic Recovery in India to Take at Least 2-3 Quarters, Say Private Equity Experts.

"About 15 of the new cases detected today belong to Bomikhal which has been sealed. Cluster containment has been put in place and house to house survey is going on. All suspects and contacts shall be isolated and tested. Citizens are urged not to panic and stay indoors," the Health Department said in a tweet.

With this, Bhubaneswar has reported 32 positive cases.

The department said all possible contacts of the COVID positive cases shall be traced, isolated and tested as that is the only way to contain further transmission.

Every citizen can break the chain by staying indoors, it said.

Following the development, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) requested the people not to panic and informed that the new cases are from a contained area with known contact.

"People need not panic. It's in a contained area of Bhubaneswar with known contact. Sincere appeal - please don't venture out and respect lockdown. Police will take very tough action on violators," tweeted the CMO.

"There will be zero tolerance on violation of social distancing. Any violation of social distancing will attract criminal action. The concerned shop/market will be sealed. Earnest request to cooperate in our fight against #CoronaVirus," it said.