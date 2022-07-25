Balasore, July 25: In a horrific incident, a minor girl was burnt alive by a married man for allegedly rejecting his romantic advances at Baringia village under Kurunta panchayat under Khaira block of Odisha’s Balasore district on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Dayanidhi Jena (27). The 14-year-old victim was a Class IX student. The incident took place at around 8 am, reported New Indian Express.

As per reports, the minor girl used to visit Jena’s house to take tuition from his wife. During this period, Jena got attracted to her and approached her for a romantic relationship which she rejected. Later, the girl also stopped going to his house for tuition as she was uncomfortable with the advances of the accused. Mumbai Shocker: 65-Year-Old Man Blackmails, Rapes Neighbour for 26 Years; Arrested

Miffed over the rejection, Jena decided to avenge his humiliation by eliminating the girl.

On Sunday morning, when the girl was going to a shop to buy a colour pencil, Jena intercepted her. He then forcefully took her to an abandoned toilet near his house where he had already kept kerosene and lighter. Jena later poured kerosene on the girl and set her on fire. Gujarat Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Lures Minor Girl With Money, Rapes Her Inside Moving Bus in Rajkot; Arrested

Hearing her screams, Jena’s wife and other villagers rushed to the spot but by then the girl was completely engulfed in flames. Villagers caught hold of the accused who reportedly consumed poison after committing the crime. On being informed, Khaira police reached the post and arrested Jena. The girl’s body was seized and sent for postmortem. Khaira IIC Ganeswar Pradhan said as the accused’s health deteriorated, he was taken to FM Medical College and Hospital for treatment. He has been admitted there and is under the watch of police.

A case was registered against Jena under sections 302, 294 and 506 of the IPC. He will be produced in court on Monday if his health condition improves, the IIC added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2022 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).