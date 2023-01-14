Two people were feared dead and several others were injured after stampede on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge connecting Singhanath temple during a huge congregation on the occasion of Makar Mela in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Saturday. Lakhs of pilgrims had gathered at the Singhanath temple in Cuttack to celebrate Makar Sankranti. The injured people have been taken to hospital. More details into the incident are awaited. Andhra Pradesh Stampede: Three Women Killed, Several Injured at Chandrababu Naidu's Public Meeting in Guntur.

Stampede During Makar Sankranti Mela in Odisha:

#Update: Two feared dead in stampede on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T Bridge in Athagarh, which connects Singhanath shrine located in the middle of the #Mahanadi river. Devotees in large number congregated at the shrine during the #MakarMela. #Cuttack #Odisha https://t.co/DXS8Jl65dH — Argus News (@ArgusNews_in) January 14, 2023

The surging crowd on the T-Bridge that connects to Singhanath shrine near Badamba before the stampede unfolded@NewIndianXpress @Siba_TNIE pic.twitter.com/P2PEyd0m0B — TNIE Odisha (@XpressOdisha) January 14, 2023

#BreakingNews: Several injured in stampede during #MakaraSankranti Mela event in #Odisha's Cuttack Live Updates: https://t.co/F9i1Aio1Fq — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) January 14, 2023

