Puri, December 29: Four bogies of a goods train derailed in Odisha on Tuesday. According to details by East Coast Railway PRO Nirakar Das, the bogies of the train derailed near Jarti station in Koraput district in Odisha early morning today. The official added that the goods train was going to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh when the mishap happened.

As soon as the incident took place, the authorities were alerted. The East Coast Railway official said that restoration work is underway. No casualties have been reported so far, the official added. Two Coaches of Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special Train Derail Between Silaut and Siho Stations in Bihar, No Casualties Reported.

Here's the tweet:

Four bogies of a goods train derailed near Jarti station in Koraput district in Odisha early morning today. The train was going to Visakhapatnam from Jagdalpur when the mishap happened. Restoration work is underway: East Coast Railway PRO Nirakar Das — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

In November, a similar incident was reported from Odisha where a goods train carrying iron ore derailed near Manbar station between Koraput and Jeypore stations. No injuries or casualties were reported. Reports inform that the goods train was on its way to Visakhapatanam from Kirandul of Chhattisgarh while 12 wagons got derailed at around 12 mid-night.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).