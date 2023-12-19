Bhubaneshwar, December 19: A six-year-old girl from a business family was kidnapped by two men on a motorbike near her home in Deogarh district of Odisha on Monday evening. The kidnappers, however, had to abandon her within nine hours as the police launched a massive search operation and blocked all possible escape routes.

As per the New Indian Express report, the girl was returning from tuition with her grandmother when one of the kidnappers pushed the old woman down and snatched the girl. He then handed her over to his accomplice, who was waiting on a bike with the engine running. Odisha Shocker: Two Minors Electrocuted to Death by Live Wire Trap Set Up by Poachers in Sonepur.

The kidnappers soon ditched the bike and switched to a car, but they could not follow their planned route as the police had sealed off the area with the help of local villagers and PRI members. They tried to flee via Sundargarh town, where they also attempted to book hotel rooms around 1 am without showing proof of identity.

The police, who had received a tip-off about their suspicious behaviour, raided a hotel in the town, but the kidnappers managed to slip away from another hotel. They finally left the girl on the service road of a bridge at Bhoipali, where she was found by a woman who alerted the police. Odisha Shocker: Two Persons Killed After Clash Erupts Between Two Families Over ‘Past Enmity’ in Pottangi Area of Koraput District.

The girl was reunited with her parents after being cared for by the police. She was slightly traumatised but had no visible injuries. The police suspect that the kidnappers wanted to demand ransom, but they did not get a chance to make a call as the police constantly chased them. The police have gathered vital clues about the kidnappers and said that more than two persons were involved in the crime. They assured that the culprits would be nabbed soon.

