New Delhi, Dec 30: Community spread of Covid-19 variant Omicron has begun in the national capital, State Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

As many as 200 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals in Delhi, of which only 102 belong to the city, he said while addressing a press conference.

"Of these, Omicron variant has been found in 46 per cent cases," he said.

Whether restrictions would be further strengthened or not will be decided in the next Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, he said, adding that the result of the restrictions or lockdown is seen after seven days of their imposition. Delhi Reports Maximum Cases of Omicron, India's Tally of New COVID-19 Variant Cases Rises to 961.

"Over 15 lakh cases have been reported globally in a single day. However, the fact that the Omicron variant is mild is a matter of huge relief," he added, pointing out that despite 923 infection cases being reported in a single day in the national capital, "not even a single death was reported."

On Wednesday, the national capital reported 923 fresh Covid cases -- a 86 per cent jump in daily cases, the highest single-day rise after May 30 when the tally stood at 946.

The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 14,45,102 in the city.

The Covid infection in the city has crossed 1 per cent to stand at 1.29 per cent, highest in the last seven months.

In the last 24 hours, India registered 13,154 new Covid-19 cases and 268 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 961 across the nation, of which 320 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

A total of 22 states have reported detecting the new variant, the Ministry confirmed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2021 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).