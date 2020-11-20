Lucknow, Nov 20: The students of the technical and management institutions in Uttar Pradesh will now help improve the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme with the use of technology.

The students will improve Aligarh's locks by assimilation of technology and give management mantra to Kannauj perfumes and Bhadohi carpets for international marketing. One District One Product: ODOP Products Worth Rs 24 Crore Sold on E-Commerce Platform.

The Department of Micro and Small Industries, Government of Uttar Pradesh, in association with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, will organize a Hackathon at the end of November to connect students with ODOP.

Fourteen engineering colleges of the state have been made nodal centres to conduct Hackathon.

Suggestions will be taken from the students on the ODOP. It is expected to involve students from more than 250 affiliated institutes also in the exercise.

In this, the students of B.Tech will help in improving the product scheme by connecting it with technology, so that the product can create a new identity at the international level.

The students of university-affiliated management institutes will suggest better management of products.

AKTU Vice Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak said that the innovative ideas of the students will give products a new identity.

ODOP is an ambitious flagship scheme of the Yogi Adityanath government. Its aim is to make the products manufactured in different districts of the state popular nationally and internationally and also make them self-reliant by providing employment opportunities to the workers. This includes products that are made only in Uttar Pradesh.

