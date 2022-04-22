Mumbai, April 22: In a case of online fraud, Cyber fraudsters duped a 37-year-old journalist of Rs 25000 while she was trying to order wine online. The victim who works as an independent journalist said a fraudster impersonated as a wine shop employee and tricked her into transferring just over Rs 25000 when she was searching for the number of wine shops on the internet and ended up calling the fraudster.

Dindoshi Police registered an FIR regarding the matter on April 16, reported Indian Express.

The victim in her complaint said that she was looking to buy a bottle of wine for a friend as an Easter Gift. However, when she went on google and searched for a local wine shop, she ended calling up a number uploaded by cyber fraudster. Online Fraud in Pune: Several Investors Duped of Rs 12 Crore by Fraudsters Via Fake Poultry Firm Website, YouTube Channel

Over the past few years several fraudsters have duped unsuspecting customers with respect to wine, cake and sweet shops, courier services and helpline numbers for banks, e-wallets and online shopping portals by uploading fake numbers. SBI Warns Customers About Phishing Fraud; Don't Engage With These Numbers

The complainant further added that the fraudster told the woman that he would send her the names of the wines available on WhatsApp and she could choose between them. The woman then chose a particular wine and sent Rs 400 to him. However the fraudster told the woman that he didn’t receive the money and asked her to follow his instructions to complete the transaction.

The man made her transfer Rs 25,124 from her google pay account on the pretext of helping her. While she was speaking to him, she received a message from her private bank which alerted her about the transaction. Realising she has been duped, the woman immediately called her bank to block her account and subsequently approached the police.

