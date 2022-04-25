Mumbai, April 25: A 40-year-old businessman from Andheri lost Rs 21.17 lakh from his credit card account and that of his wife after a cyber fraudster used the credit cards to shop for electronic goods. The businessman realised the fraud when his wife alerted him that she had received transaction alerts for Rs14.1 lakh to her credit card account. He later figured that the fraudster had also used his (the businessman's) card to shop for Rs 7 lakh.

Times of India reported that the fraudster had called up the businessman posing as a customer care executive of an international credit card company. He lured the businessman with benefits of the card on offer at just Re 1 besides travel benefits and hotel stay benefits if he used the card. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Wine Fraud Pretends to Return Rs 30, Dupes 32-Year-Old Woman of Rs 4.8 Lakh Out With Code Trick

"I was asked to visit a link to complete the card processing. I shared my existing card details and scanned copies of my Aadhaar and Pan cards which I was told to send via WhatsApp. After filling up details in the link, the caller asked me to transfer Re 1 from my credit card account. I filled another form in my wife's name and transferred Re 1 and submitted her card details," says the businessman's complaint. Online Fraud in Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man Duped of Rs 3 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster Pretending to be Police Officer

A link which the fraudster sent the businessman helped the fraudster access confidential details of his credit card.

State cyber cell's PRO Sanjay Shintre said people do not cross-check offers directly with the company concerned. "Also, they have no knowledge of the link and site sent to them [whether or not they are genuine]," said Shintre.

"People must know that in a link HTTPS://the 's' stands for security. If there is no's', it is unsafe to visit such sites." The complainant had not noticed that the link sent to him started with HTTP://- without the 's. The acronym stands for HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure), an internet communication protocol that protects the integrity and confidentiality of data between the user's computer and the site.

The businessman even got in touch with the electronics shop from where purchases were made using his card details, but was told that the fraudster had shopped from other locations.

The police have asked the bank to freeze the beneficiary account. transaction.

This is the second such case that has occurred in the past two weeks where people have been lured by fraudsters with fake international club cards.

