Mumbai, April 7: In a tragic incident near Mumbai, an 18-year-old student from Nalasopara took his own life after falling victim to a cyber fraud that cost him Rs 2 lakh. The teenager was reportedly playing online games on his mother’s mobile phone when he unknowingly clicked on a fraudulent link, leading to the money being drained from his father’s bank account.

According to a TOI report, the initial investigation revealed that the Class 11 student had interacted with a deceptive SMS on the phone. Upon receiving a notification about the hefty sum being debited, the teenager panicked and ingested pesticide available in the house, without confiding in his parents about the fraud. Online Scam in Gujarat: Offering Part-Time Jobs, Two College Dropouts Dupe People of Rs 60 Crore in Three Months; Arrested.

The teenager’s mother was oblivious to the bank’s text message about the cash withdrawal. After the boy consumed the pesticide, he began to froth at the mouth. His mother, along with a few neighbours, rushed him to a local private hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed during treatment. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Man Poses as Police Inspector, Dupes College Professor of Rs 1 Lakh After Claiming Her Son Was Detained.

With no suicide note discovered, the police are exploring the likelihood of a cyber fraud. They have seized the cellphone for further examination. The hospital reported the incident to Achole police station, where an accidental death case was registered. The case has since been transferred to Pelhar police station, which oversees the area where the teenager resided with his parents and younger brother.

The police noted that the teenager might not have been aware that reporting the crime to the cyber crime cell within 24 hours could have increased the chances of recovering the lost amount.

