Mumbai, October 16: The Panvel police recently arrested a man for alleging stabbing another man who demanded sexual favours from his pregnant wife. According to reports, the accused, an husband of a 30-year-old Asha worker stabbed the man after he sought sexual favours from his eight-month pregnant wife. The police arrested the accused after the incident came to light.

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Kamlakar Bhagat (56). Police officials said that Bhagat, a resident of Takka village in Panvel approached the woman asking for her number. The woman, who works as Asha shared jer number with him assuming that the man must have some health related work from her. Mumbai Shocker: Govandi Man Wears Burqa To Avoid Money Lenders, Gets Thrashed in Dharavi on Suspicion of Being Child-Lifter.

However, the woman was taken aback when the man called her and demanded sexual favours from her. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Vijay Kadbane, senior police inspector of Panvel City police station said, "After some time, Bhagat called her and told to call him back whenever she was free. When she called him back, he made demanded sexual favours and also offered her money."

Furious over the man's behaviour, the woman slammed him and reminded him of his old age. The woman also told him to not call her again. Later, the woman narrated the incident to her husband. Interestingly, the woman has also recorded the call with Bhagat. While Bhagat did not approach the woman again, her husband was agitated over the whole incident.

The woman's husband found that Bhagat worked at the cooperative bank in Panvel as a peon. Later, he called Bhagat to know about his whereabouts and learned that he was near Patel Hospital. Following this, the accused reached the spot and confronted Bhagat thus leading to a fight. In the midst of all this, the accused removed a knife and stabbed Bhagat leaving him with injuries to the head. Agra Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Daughter on Suspicion of Infidelity, Tells Cops 'Child's Face Didn't Match With His'; Arrested.

"He intended to kill Bhagat and left assuming that he had died. Later in the night, he surrendered before the police along with the assault weapon," Kadbane added. Cops said that the accused is short tempered and his irritated behaviour led to the incident. "Bhagat is critical as he received severe head injuries and is undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Vashi, while the accused is in police custody,” Kadbane added.

