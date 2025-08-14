Dehradun, August 14: As India observes the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami noted that "This event is not merely a part of history but an eternal anguish etched in our national consciousness". On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947.

India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag on the occasion at the Red Fort in Delhi. In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, we pay homage to all the departed souls who displayed patience and courage even in adverse circumstances" Independence Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu To Address Nation Today on Eve of 79th I-Day.

Uttarakhand CM Pays Tributes on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस पर उन सभी दिवंगत आत्माओं को नमन है, जिन्होंने विपरीत परिस्थितियों में भी धैर्य और साहस का परिचय दिया। सांप्रदायिक विभाजन की रेखा ने असंख्य परिवारों को उजाड़कर देश की आत्मा को आहत किया। अपने घर-आँगन, आजीविका और स्मृतियों से वंचित होकर लाखों परिवार… pic.twitter.com/GpTPeLGTkb — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 14, 2025

"The line of communal division devastated countless families and wounded the soul of the nation. Deprived of their homes, livelihoods, and memories, millions of families were forced to endure the pain of displacement. This event is not merely a part of history but an eternal anguish etched in our national consciousness," the post read. Is It 78th or 79th Independence Day Celebration on August 15, 2025? Here’s All You Need To Know As India Gears Up for Swatantrata Diwas.

A day earlier, ahead of Independence Day, CM Dhami led the Tiranga Yatra from Gandhi Park, Dehradun, with public representatives, thousands of youth, students, women and children holding the tricolour in their hands with the echo of 'Bharat Maa Ki Jaikar, Vande Mataram'. The CM encouraged the people present, especially the youth. He also launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign scheduled to take place from August 13 to 15. The Chief Minister led the Tiranga Yatra amidst the tunes of patriotic songs. The CM greeted the youth and also wished everyone a Happy Independence Day in advance.

