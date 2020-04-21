Paul James - From College Dropout To a 6 & 7 Figure Agency Dispenser

Paul James (Photo Credits: File Image)

Paul James ended up dropping out of college in 2010. On a mission to change his trajectory, he built a digital marketing agency which scaled to 6-figures within a year. In 2011, he started a YouTube channel to document his journey and keep close clients updated on SEO insights. In 2012, he began building small SaaS companies (without being a programmer) and started scaling them. In 2015, he made 7 figures online doing SEO and selling software tools. In 2017, he began to focus on his YouTube Channel which eventually hit 100,000 subs, was named Wisconsin 40 under 40, and became an amazon best seller. 2018, reached 100 subs. 2020, he launched a 6 figure software. He’s built companies and has achieved incredible things and he now would like to educate others how they can grow. One of the main ways I learned from Paul that he grows is through outsourcing & bringing together clients with their needed services.

One of the ways Paul outsources is via utilizing fast pace usage tools. Some of the tools he uses is a training portal, onepass, trello, upwork and google drive. My favorite of these is a training portal. He was able to show others how to do the work necessary by uploading videos to loom.com in a members area, store it, and have hired individuals go through it and practice it. He hires people from upwork.com, does test hires, trains them, and launches them as assistants. When he outsources his YouTube clips, they help him with thumbnails, SEO and the like so that he doesn’t need to focus on those details. The other tool I like how he uses is Trello. He creates cards with his workflow in a way where he can share with his team exactly what he wants so they can do the dirty work for his videos and other projects. He will run each card through the same process and his team knows exactly what to expect.

Paul also teaches methods for growing passive income from nothing. One way, he shares, is to find someone with an in demand service. From there you can provide it, and simply middleman the entire deal. He suggests using freelancer sites to have them complete the work and simply white label the work and you’re good to go.

The last key tool Paul touches on that I really appreciate is how he builds client funnels for his businesses. As simple as it seems, he claims a great client funnel is networking. Yet, he goes even deeper and shows the step by step process to succeed in this. When people start businesses they find themselves needing various things. One way he does this is going to a place like a printing company and tells them whenever they have someone who needs what you do, have them refer to my business & vice versa, as an example. Strategic relationships and clients are crucial for success in growth.

All in all, Paul has tied together a bunch of income streams for himself and has streamlined many of them with freelancers. He teaches others how they can do the say, hack seo, growth their finances and bunch of other cool tricks. In our ever growing society, which is becoming more and more necessary to be found online, Paul James educates people with a switchblade of tools for people to grow and make money.