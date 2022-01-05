Mumbai, January 5: In these trying times of COVID-19, where more and more people are opting for cashless payment, the payment apps like Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe have prevailed in the pandemic. However, with the rising use of online payments app, fraudsters can easily dupe people. Many such cases hit the news every now and then.

In a recent incident, a woman was caught red-handed cheating a shopkeeper. It was found that the woman was using a spoof Paytm app to dupe individuals. This Paytm look-alike 'Paytm Spoof' imitates the online payment app. In the video, we can see that she entered various details such as name, phone number, amount, and date and time. Upon entering the asked details, the spoof app generated a fake notification of the transaction being successful. The notification appears so genuine that individuals believe that the fraudster has paid the money. In reality, no transaction has taken place. Online Fraud In Navi Mumbai: Nerul Man Duped Of Rs 8 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster While Trying To Sell His Cupboard Online; Case Registered.

Check Out The Video Here:

Many such cases have been reported across India. What one can do to identify such fraud is to keep checking their account balance after every transaction and also wait for the message from the bank that the payment has been made.

