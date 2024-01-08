The Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Monday, January 8, shared pictures of Ram Temple premises ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on January 22. The Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared pictures of Ayodhya's Ram Temple premises as they looked during the night. The pictures show the beauty and radiance of Ram Temple during nighttime. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: UP Tourism to Start Helicopter Services for Devotees Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration.

Ram Temple Premises During the Night

Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shares pictures of Ram Temple premises as it looks during the night. pic.twitter.com/2RPXVUBebA — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

Ram Mandir Illuminated At Night: Stunning Pictures Of Ayodhya Ram Temple During Night

