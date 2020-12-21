Lucknow, December 21: 'PepsiCo', the multinational food and beverages company is going to set up a new (greenfield) potato chips production unit in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs 814 crore. According to the government spokesman, the unit will be set up on about 35 acres of land provided by the State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) in Kosi-Mathura.

Starting in 2021, over 1,000 people will get direct and indirect employment from this chips factory. This is the first time that a greenfield project is being set up by PepsiCo itself in Uttar Pradesh and by the time production starts from this factory, Uttar Pradesh will also become the first state in the country in terms of potato production. PepsiCo Plant in Beijing, That Produces Lays Chips, Temporarily Shut as 8 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive: Chinese Media.

According to the officials of the horticulture department, the state will set a new record in potato cultivation this year. Though farmers have been cultivating potatoes in all the districts of the state, in 25 potato-growing districts of the state, potato farming has been done in a planned way.

As many as 28,000 seeds (weighing 50 grams each) per acre have been sown in districts including Agra, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Etah, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Gorakhpur, and Basti.

"Seeds were sown in three lines at a distance of 28 inches. The seeds are planted at a 9-inch depth. Apart from this, NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) was used at the rate of one quintal on one acre and 50 kg of urea per acre has been fixed. Potato experts say that this is the best scientific experiment for better productivity of potato," said an official.

He further said: "Potato cultivation done in this way will get positive results. This time UP will definitely gain second or third position in the country in terms of productivity taking a jump from sixth position."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).