Bengaluru, April 3: A horrifying incident has come to the fore from Karnataka's Shivamogga where a stray dog was seen carrying and dragging the body of a newborn near the maternity ward of a government hospital. The shocking incident was reported on Saturday morning at around 7 am.

According to the media reports, a patient alerted the security guards at the McGann district hospital that a dog was carrying what appeared to be a newborn baby in its mouth around the hospital's maternity ward. Following this, they chased the dog away and immediately informed the authorities. Stray Dog Menace in Mumbra: Canine Attacks 35 People in Single Day, Caught Biting Child in CCTV Footage (Watch Video).

As per the guards, the newborn was already dead when she was recovered by the guards. An investigation has been launched to find out whether the infant died before the dog bite or as a result of it. The body has been sent for autopsy which will reveal the cause of death. Noida Horror: Stray Dog Mauls Child to Death, Tears Out Intestines of Infant in Lotus Boulevard Society (Video).

The hospital officials said that the infant was not delivered at the hospital citing the initial examination records. The baby might have been left on the hospital premises by someone, officials added. The identity of the newborn's parents is yet unknown.

