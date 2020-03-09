Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Drop for Fifth Day on March 9, 2020: Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 9: Fuel rates in India were slashed for the fifth consecutive day on Monday. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), petrol price was cut by 24 paise a litre today while diesel price dropped by 25 paise. After the price cut on March 9, petrol and diesel prices at Rs 70.59/litre (decrease by Rs 0.24) & Rs 63.26/litre (decrease by Rs 0.25), respectively in Delhi. Check Fuel Rates in Metro Cities.

Meanwhile in Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices at Rs 76.29/litre (decrease by Rs 0.24) & Rs 66.24/litre (decrease by Rs 0.26), respectively. In Kolkata, petrol was priced at Rs 73.51 per litre while diesel was sold at Rs 65.84 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 73.33 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 66.75 per litre. Fuel rates could see a major decline this week as crude rates have dropped by 30%.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on March 9, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 76.29 Rs 66.24 Delhi Rs 70.59 Rs 63.26 Chennai Rs 73.33 Rs 66.75 Kolkata Rs 73.51 Rs 65.84

In Delhi, the petrol price reached below Rs 71-mark in the last week, its lowest level since September 12, 2019 while that of diesel touched its lowest level since January 12 last year. On Friday, Brent crude prices fell nearly nine per cent in the international market, its biggest daily percentage fall since December 2008.