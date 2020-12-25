The PPP government in Sindh has recently set up a state of the art media cell called PGS Digital, which aims to Showcase all the progress work completed under the Sindh government and the performance of the Sindh government on Daily basis. When Public is your judge, performance, promotion and projection needs to be closely synchronized for maximum output and good results.

Provincial Government of Sindh (PGS) Digital is an initiative which would transform conservative methods of communication into contemporary digital connections where the masses would be heard.

Plato once said "Those who tell stories rule society" Well gone are the days when people used to listen Stories and folklore's, today we are living in the age of communication where a News gets globally viral with a mere click. PGS Digital provides a platform to the citizens of Sindh to reach out to their representatives 24/7.

PPP is Pioneer in introducing such a unique platform which has been setup in corporate manners, political yet with zero political interference. Young minds with fresh ideas and having a background of communication studies have been inducted in the team. Teaming with the provincial government of Sindh, these communication experts would highlight the performance and plans for public welfare , and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's vision for a Prosperous, Peaceful and Progressive Pakistan.

Other political parties have also expressed pleasant surprise over the establishment of PGS Digital as the formation of such an institution from the platform of Sindh government and PPP, is a tremendous process and much needed one, which is now being followed by other political parties as well, also changing the hype building culture among all.

PGS is a digital wing under the supervision of the Ministry of Information of Sindh to which Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah issues direct instructions and this wing is his vision. Under the auspices of PGSDigital, various sub wings of media and social media are functioning, including GOSTV, a TV channel that immediately disseminates all news related to the Sindh government to the public. GOSTube is a YouTube-format video portal with thousands of videos where the performance of each ministry of the Sindh government and the projects completed by them can be viewed because now Sindh government is more keen in presenting progress with visible evidence, it is updated on a daily basis.

GOS-Portal is an online citizen portal service where all the ministries are linked and the public can register any complaint and the complaint is processed within 24 hours. The GOS Helpline is a call center service where you can call any of the 24 hours to communicate with an educated team of operators to take help those who can speak fluent English, Urdu and Sindhi. The PMSP People's Media Support Program is a social security program for media personals across the country, especially in Sindh, designed to help the media community, and has so far provided significant support to Sindh press clubs.

PGS is a platform that has made life easier for people living in Sindh, bridging the gap between them and the Sindh government. All the Ministries are now in contact with the people immediately and you can even contact any Minister at 2am through GOS Call Center which is a very revolutionary platform in an under developed country like Pakistan. Because of PGS public confidence in the Sindh government has increased during the last six months. So far in the last six months, 23,000 complaints have been acted upon and they have been kept informed about the action taken on their complaints through the GOS citizen portal. In GOS Tube the performance of each ministry has been presented in the form of separate videos to make the claims of the Sindh government a reality which were not believed till now because of false propaganda from opponents.

PGS is working for the betterment of the society and is against any kind of propaganda which could lead the society to immorality or rudeness. PGS is currently working on a revolutionary mobile phone app that once developed allows anyone in Sindh who is receiving or seeking treatment in government hospitals in Sindh to go to the hospital of their need and the relevant doctor there will come in contact with.

This app will have video communication options too due to which everyone can benefit even if they are not literate. Haider Naqvi head of PGS Digital shared that Mr Bilawal Bhutto Zardari , Chairman PPP has a special focus on revamping health care sector through the provision of affordable primary and tertiary health services - the dream which was first seen by his mother Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. Today Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is determined to change that dream into reality and due to his personal attention international standard treatment is being provided in government hospitals free of cost. Sindh hospitals have become a boon for patients where people from every city of Pakistan come for free treatment. These hospitals include National Institute of Cardio Vascular Disease (NICVD) , Sindh Institute of Urology Transplant (SIUT) Cyber Knife treatment facility at JPMC, Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences ( JIMS) and Gambat’s Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). Sindh government is funding all these hospitals and the efforts of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in this regard are highly commendable and he has played a major role in the development of Sindh Province.

It is only Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's personal interest and attention that the Sindh government has done an incredible job in the health sector and today NICVD has become the world's largest hospital for free treatment of heart diseases. There are ten satellite centers and eighteen CPUs across the province where all treatment is free, but unfortunately propaganda has tried to take these best practices away from the public. PGS Digital is playing its part in bridging this gap.

Given the formation of PGS and its performance, it can be said with certainty that if the political parties want and the intention is clear, they can strengthen the society by presenting the performance of their governments in a non-political manner. The government has a duty to take equal care of everyone in the state, regardless of their affiliation with any political party or group.

Article writer is an blogger, social media personality and digital media entrepreneur twitter @IamAnasShah