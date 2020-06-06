Piyush Goyal's Mother and Senior BJP Leader Chandrakanta Goyal Dies

Chandrakanta Goyal (Photo Credits: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

Mumbai, June 6: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's mother passed away in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday, June 6. She died at the age of 88. Chandrakanta Goyal was a three-term, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Matunga in Mumbai. This news was shared by the Railway Minister himself through a tweet.

The goyal family has been associated with Jan Sanga and BJP. Her Husband Ved Prakash Goyal, was also a BJP leader and Shipping Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Piyush Goyal Tweet:

अपने स्नेह, और प्रेम से मुझे हमेशा राह दिखाने वाली मेरी पूज्य माता जी का आज सुबह स्वर्गवास हो गया। उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन सेवा करते हुए बिताया, और हमें भी सेवाभाव से जीवन बिताने को प्रेरित किया। ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों मे स्थान दें। ॐ शांतिः pic.twitter.com/mwlIks6TBJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 6, 2020

"My revered mother, who always showed me the way with her affection and love, died in heaven this morning. She served the cause of people and also taught us to do so," Goyal said.