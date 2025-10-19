Mumbai, October 19: With the festive season approaching, there may be good news soon for millions of Indian farmers. The PM Narendra Modi government is expected to release the 21st installment of INR 2,000 under the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana ahead of Diwali 2025.

On September 26, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the 21st installment of PM-Kisan for farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh in the wake of recent floods and landslides in these three states. On October 7, the 21st installment was released for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. Amid this, Farmers across India are keenly waiting for news on the 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme.

What is PM Kisan Scheme?

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, eligible farmers receive INR 6,000 annually, disbursed in three equal installments of INR 2,000 every four months. This scheme was launched on February 24, 2019, with an annual budget of INR 75,000 crore to directly support farmers' income.

PM Kisan 21st Installment Likely Before Diwali 2025

Ahead of Diwali, the 21st installment is expected to be credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts, Economic Times reported.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Beneficiary Status

Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in

Click on “Beneficiary Status” under the “Farmers Corner” section

Enter your Aadhaar number or bank account number

Check your payment history and eligibility details

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: Step-by-Step Guide on the E-KYC Process

Visit the official website at pmkisan.gov.in

Navigate to “Farmers Corner”

Click on “Update Mobile Number”

Enter your Aadhaar details

Verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

It is important to note that eKYC is mandatory for all farmers registered under the PM-KISAN scheme to receive the next installment. Farmers can complete the OTP-based eKYC process through the official PM-KISAN portal. Alternatively, those who prefer in-person assistance can visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) to complete biometric-based eKYC.

