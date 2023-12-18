New Delhi, December 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi for his victory in the presidential elections and said he looks forward to working with him to further deepen the India-Egypt strategic partnership. Egypt Presidential Election 2023: Abdel Fattah El-Sissi Wins Presidential Polls With 89.6% of the Vote and Secures Third Term in Office

el-Sissi won re-election to a third, six-year term in office, Egyptian election authorities announced on Monday.

Warm congratulations, Excellency @AlsisiOfficial on your victory in the Presidential elections. Look forward to working with you to further deepen India-Egypt Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2023

In a post on X, Modi said, "Warm congratulations, Excellency @AlsisiOfficial on your victory in the Presidential elections. Look forward to working with you to further deepen India-Egypt Strategic Partnership." el-Sissi recorded a landslide victory, securing 89.6 per cent of the vote, the country's National Election Authority said.