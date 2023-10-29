New Delhi, October 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The two leaders discussed the current situation in West Asia and its implications for the region and the world. PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Jordan King Abdullah II, Discusses West Asia Crisis Amid Israel-Hamas War

Both leaders expressed their shared concerns at terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. PM Modi reiterated India’s long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue. PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi; Exchanges View on Israeli Military Operations in Gaza Strip, Danger of Continuing Current Escalation

The prime minister highlighted India’s development partnership and humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine. The two leaders agreed on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance.

