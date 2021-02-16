New Delhi, February 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Alok Sharma, President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) and held discussions on India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and upcoming COP26.

"PM @narendramodi met COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG today. Discussions on India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and COP26 were held. PM @narendramodi conveyed best wishes to the UK for the successful organisation of the climate summit," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweeted.

PM @narendramodi met COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG today. Discussions on India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and COP26 were held. PM @narendramodi conveyed best wishes to UK for successful organisation of the climate summit. pic.twitter.com/s64vIzGOqm — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) February 16, 2021

Earlier today, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar also met Alok Sharma and discussed important issues, for negotiations to be held in Glasgow later this year. "I showcased him and told about various initiatives taken by India on renewables, disaster-resilient infrastructure, adaptation, electrical buses, on metro expansion, our reduction of emission intensity and increasing tree cover. It was a very fruitful meeting," said Javadekar. PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of Suheldev Statue Today in Uttar Pradesh.

"Glasgow will host COP26, he (Alok Sharma) is meeting various leaders & discussing with them to arrive at landing zones. We discussed all issues which are contemporary and important issues for negotiations in Glasgow," the Minister added.

After meeting Javadekar, Alok Sharma tweeted: "Wonderful to meet my friend Prakash Javadekar at the hugely innovative Paryavaran Bhawan, India's pioneering example of NetZero architecture A great place to discuss all things COP26."

During his visit, Sharma met senior ministers, as well as leaders from business and civil society to discuss strengthening the UK-India climate partnership and preparing for a successful COP26 summit later this year, according to a statement from the British High Commission in New Delhi.

This is Sharma's first visit to Asia as COP President, where he is expected to welcome India's significant progress on climate action and clean energy transition.

Sharma's visit follows those of the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and paves the way for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit later this year, during which climate cooperation will be a focus.