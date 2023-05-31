Ajmer, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the famous Brahma temple at Pushkar in Rajasthan's Ajmer district.

The prime minister will later travel to Kayad Vishram Sthali on Jaipur Road in a helicopter for a public rally. Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan are expected to attend the rally. PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Brahma Temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar (Watch Video).

Watch Video: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Brahma Temple

#WATCH | PM Modi offers prayers at Brahma temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar pic.twitter.com/zG3FVQjwmA — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for Modi's visit.