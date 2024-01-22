Ayodhya, January 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the Kuber Tila on the Ram temple premises in Ayodhya and offered worship to Lord Shiva there. He performed 'jalabhishek' (offering water on the 'Shiva linga') and also did a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple. Ram Temple Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Showers Flower Petals on Construction Workers Who Built Ram Mandir (Watch Video)

The ancient Shiv temple located on the Kuber Tila in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex is also being renovated by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is constructing the Ram temple.

PM Modi Unveils a Statue of Jatayu at Kuber Tila in Ayodhya

VIDEO | PM Modi unveils a statue of Jatayu at Kuber Tila in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/R71tYsuuTo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024

VIDEO | PM Modi offers prayers at 'Kuber Tila' Shiv temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/8djF18UVOL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024

The prime minister later unveiled a statue of 'Jatayu' on the premises of the Ayodhya Ram temple. He showered flower petals on workers who were involved in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.