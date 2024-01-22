Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his fast today after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. A video of PM Narendra Modi ending his fast has surfaced on social media. PM Modi concluded his 11-day fast as he drank water from the hands of Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a special 11-day period of fasting and rituals leading up to the Ram Mandir consecration. PM Narendra Modi Takes Blessings From 'Sadhus' After Unveiling Lord Rama's Idol at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Ends Fast

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi breaks his fast after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/Zng1IHJ2FJ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

