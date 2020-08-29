New Delhi, August 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for the introduction of agriculture as a subject at middle school level in villages. Addressing a gathering at Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Jhansi via video conference, PM Narendra Modi said agriculture should be taught at schools, adding that it will increase knowledge about farming in people residing in villages and help them understand the business related to it. PM Modi Extends Greeting to Farmers on 'Nuakhai Juhar', Wishes for Their 'prosperity, Good Health'.

"It is important to take education related to agriculture and its practical application to schools. The effort is to introduce agriculture as a subject at middle school level in villages," PM Modi said. "There will be two benefits from this. One benefit will be that the natural understanding associated with farming in the children of the village will be expanded. The second benefit will be that he will be able to give more information to his family about farming and related technology, trade and business," he added. PM Narendra Modi Says Govt Continuously Taking Steps to Benefit Farmers.

The Prime Minister further said that the idea of self-reliant India aims to take domestic produces to other countries. "When we talk about self-reliance in agriculture then it is not limited to self-sufficiency in food grains but encompasses self-reliance of the entire economy of the village," he said. "This is the mission to bring value addition to the products produced by agriculture in the country and take them to global markets," he added.

Prior to his address, PM Modi inaugurated two buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University via video conference. The University has started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.

