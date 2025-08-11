New Delhi, August 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament (MPs) at Baba Kharak Singh (BKS) Marg in New Delhi on Monday. The event will commence at 9:00 a.m. and will be held in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

As part of the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister will also plant a Sindoor (vermilion) sapling at the residential premises. In a symbolic gesture, he will interact with the labourers (Shramjeevis) who played a key role in the construction of the residential complex, acknowledging their contribution. Following this, PM Modi will deliver a keynote address. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, each of the newly constructed flats offers approximately 5,000 square feet of carpet area. The spacious design allows for both residential and official purposes, making it convenient for MPs to carry out their public duties effectively from their homes.

The complex includes dedicated areas for offices, staff accommodation, and a community centre, providing a self-sufficient ecosystem for the residents. The infrastructure is designed in line with modern norms, ensuring that all buildings are earthquake-resistant and equipped with contemporary structural safety features. PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public at Kartavya Path in Delhi, Says ‘Policies for Viksit Bharat Will Be Discussed Here’ (Watch Videos).

In addition to the structural considerations, a comprehensive and robust security system has been integrated into the complex to guarantee the safety of all occupants. The facilities and layout are designed to support the evolving needs of public representatives, while offering a modern and comfortable living experience.

The premises are also "Divyang-friendly", according to the PMO, reflecting a "commitment to inclusive design". With limited land availability, the emphasis has been on vertical housing to optimise land use and reduce maintenance costs.

