Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Wednesday, August 6, marking the inauguration of the newly constructed Kartavya Bhavan. Speaking at Kartavya Path, PM Modi said, "These are not just ordinary constructions. In the Amrit Kaal, policies for a Viksit Bharat will be discussed here, and important decisions will be taken for Viksit Bharat." He highlighted key national landmarks, including the new Parliament House, Raksha Bhawan, Bharat Mandapam, and the National War Memorial, saying they reflect the spirit of a developed India. Speaking about the building’s name, he added, "We gave the name 'Kartavya Bhavan' after a lot of deliberation. It represents the basic values of our democracy and Constitution." The Prime Minister said Kartavya Path and Bhavan will become key centres for shaping India’s future. Kartavya Bhavan Reflects Centre’s Commitment to Build Viksit, Atmanirbhar India: PM Narendra Modi.

Policies for Viksit Bharat to Be Formed Here: PM Narendra Modi

VIDEO | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) addresses a public programme at Kartavya Path. He says, “In the national capital, Delhi, the Kartavya Path, the new Parliament House, the new Raksha Bhawan, Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, the National War Memorial, the statue of… pic.twitter.com/bnao6gEvqC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2025

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public at Kartavya Path

#WATCH | Delhi | At the inauguration of Kartavya Bhavan, PM Modi says, "We gave the name 'Kartavya Bhavan' to this building after a lot of deliberation. The names Kartavya Path, Kartavya Bhavan represent the basic values of our democracy, Constitution..." (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/DsBYMG7VHi — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2025

