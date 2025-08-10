Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains from KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru, marking another boost to India’s semi-high-speed rail network. The trains will operate on the Bengaluru–Belagavi, Amritsar–Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Nagpur (Ajni)–Pune routes. The initiative aims to enhance speed, comfort, and connectivity for passengers across key regions. Modi will also shortly launch the long-awaited Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro, improving urban transport in the city. The event drew enthusiastic crowds, with the Prime Minister highlighting these projects as steps toward modern, efficient, and passenger-friendly transportation in India. Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Today: Road Diversions, Restrictions Announced Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Visit for Namma Metro Yellow Line Inauguration; Check Details.

PM Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Express Trains in Bengaluru

#WATCH | Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 3 Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru It includes trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/hlZL3cuKMq — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2025

