Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh on 9th March 2021 at 12 noon via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event.

The bridge ‘Maitri Setu’ has been built over Feni river which flows between Indian boundary in Tripura State and Bangladesh. The name ‘Maitri Setu’ symbolizes growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh. The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs. 133 Crores. The 1.9 Km long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people to people movement between India and Bangladesh. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the ‘Gateway of North East’ with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 Kms from Sabroom. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Chennai Metro and Several Other Development Projects in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom. It will help ease the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products of North East states and assist seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh. The project is being taken up by the Land Ports Authority of India at an estimated cost of about Rs. 232 Crores.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of NH 208 connecting the Unakoti district headquarters at Kailashahar with the Khowai district headquarters. It will provide an alternative route to the NH 44. The 80 Km NH 208 project has been taken up by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited with a project cost of Rs. 1078 Crores.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate State Highways and other district roads, developed by the State government with a financial outlay of Rs. 63.75 Crores. They will provide all weather connectivity to the people of Tripura.

Prime Minister will inaugurate 40978 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), completed with the financial outlay of Rs. 813 Crores. He will also inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Centre built under Agartala Smart City Mission.

Further, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of Multi Level Car Parking and Commercial Complex at Old Motor Stand. It will be developed at an investment of about Rs 200 crore. He will also lay foundation stone for widening of the existing road from Lichubagan to the airport from two lanes to four lanes. The work is being implemented by Agartala Smart City Mission at a project cost of about Rs 96 crores.

