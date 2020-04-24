PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Sarpanchs of Various Gram Panchayats From Across India via Video Conferencing at 11 AM on National Panchayati Raj Day Today

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Sarpanchs from across the nation at 11 am today, i.e. on April 24. The Prime Minister shall be addressing various Gram Panchayats across the country on Friday as this Day is celebrated annually as the National Panchayati Raj Day. The interaction by the Prime Minister will take place through video conferencing. All Sarpanchs will adhere to social distancing norms and will be able to join this interaction through Doordarshan.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to announce that he will be interacting with the Sarpanchs across the country on Friday. "At 11 AM today, PM Narendra Modi would be interacting with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing", the tweet read. National Panchayati Raj Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of The Day to Celebrate Decentralisation of Power.

All Sarpanchs will be able to join this interaction through Doordarshan, from their respective homes adhering to social distancing norms. During the meeting today, the Sarpanchs who will be sharing their views with the Prime Minister will be doing so by joining the interaction at a Common Service Centre close to them.

The Day is celebrated annually as the National Panchayati Raj Day. As the country is observing Social Distancing through Lockdown, the Prime Minister shall be interacting with various participants through video-conferencing. According to the official website of the Prime Minister narendramodi.in, the Prime Minister will be launching of the unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App on the occasion.

The Unified Portal is a new initiative of Ministry of Panchayati Raj which will provide the Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).