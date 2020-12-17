New Delhi, December 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address farmers' conferences in Madhya Pradesh, beginning from 2 pm tomorrow. The address by Modi, at the agrarian events scheduled in BJP-ruled MP, comes amid the massive protests underway at the borders of national capital against the new farm laws. Farmers' Protest: Farmer From Punjab Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest During the Ongoing Protests in Delhi.

"PM Modi will address Farmers' conferences to be held across Madhya Pradesh on December 18 at 2 pm via video conferencing," said a statement issued by the Chief Minister Office (CMO).

Statement Issued by MP CMO

18 दिसंबर को प्रदेश भर में होने वाले किसान सम्मेलनों को प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से संबोधित करेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री श्री मोदी दोपहर 2 बजे किसानों को संबोधित करेंगे। — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) December 17, 2020

The Madhya Pradesh government has strongly supported the farm laws passed by the Centre. Leaders of the ruling BJP have cited support from the farmers of state for the new laws.

The stalemate in north Indian states, however, continues as farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh continue to join the stir seeking repeal of the new laws. The Bills, they allege, will dismantle the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMCs) by allowing the private players to directly purchase from the cultivators.

If the APMCs are dismantled, the system of minimum support prices (MSP)-based procurement would be "diluted", and "virtually cease to exist", allege the protesting farmers. The government, however, has reiterated that the new laws would not hurt the existing system of MSP for crops.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).