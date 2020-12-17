Punjab, December 17: In another tragic incident, a farmer from Punjab died of cardiac arrest during the ongoing protests against the three farm laws in Delhi. According to a Times of India report, the deceased farmer identified at Jai Singh died in the wee hours of Thursday at Delhi's Tikri border.

Singh is survived by his wife and two daughters and he had just reached Delhi five days back to participate in the protest. A protestor quoted in the report said that when they met Singh last evening, he was feeling cold. Today morning, some activist offered him tea, to which he declined. Soon after it, he found dead. Farmers' Protest: Sant Baba Ram Singh, Sikh Priest, Shoots Self at Singhu Border, Dies.

The incident follows a day after Sikh priest shot himself at Singhu Border in Delhi on Wednesday. Sant Baba Ram Singh was a religious preacher. He reportedly shot himself in solidarity with protesting farmers against the recently enacted farm laws. Sant Baba Ram Singh had followers from Punjab and Haryana. A total of 30 farmers from Punjab and Haryana have lost their lives during the protests.

