Agra, March 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a six km long Agra Metro Rail Service's 'priority corridor' between Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar on Wednesday.

With the launch, Agra will become the 21st city in the country and the sixth in Uttar Pradesh to join the metro rail network. PM Narendra Modi Visits Hospital in Kolkata, Inquires About Health of Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda (See Pics).

The metro service is poised to serve Agra's 26 lakh residents and approximately 60 lakh tourists visiting the city annually. Odisha's Resolution Is Very Clear Today, This Resolution Is 'Abki Baar 400 Paar', Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The Agra Metro comprises two corridors, totalling 29.4 km, which will connect major railway stations, bus depots, colleges, markets, and prominent tourist destinations, providing seamless integration for residents and tourists.

In Uttar Pradesh, metro rail services are already operational in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur. Now, Agra, the fourth most populous city in the state, is set to join the list.

The inauguration of the Agra Metro Rail Service reflects the nation's commitment to fostering sustainable urban development, improving connectivity, and enhancing the overall quality of life for its citizens, project officials said.

