Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, March 5, to inquire about the health of Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda. In a tweet, PM Modi expressed his concern, stating, "Upon reaching Kolkata, went to the hospital and enquired about the health of the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj. We are all praying for his good health and quick recovery." 'Aapke Pyaar Ka Koi Jawab Nahi Hai': PM Narendra Modi Hails People of Odisha, Says 'Your Energy and Excitement Is Disturbing the Sleep of Those in Delhi' (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Visits Kolkata Hospital

Upon reaching Kolkata, went to the hospital and enquired about the health of the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj. We are all praying for his good health and quick recovery. pic.twitter.com/2jammDbWsH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2024

